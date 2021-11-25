He took to LinkedIn to share his story, disclosing that he failed all the papers in his first-ever National Examination Council (NECO) exams but did not give up despite the disappointment.

He added that it took him three sittings to pass his WAEC exams, yet he never gave up.

He again continued to Polytechnic of Ibadan where he graduated with distinction.

Man who scored 9 'Fs in chain' graduates from university with first-class degree Pulse Ghana

After the Polytechnic, he then proceeded to the University of Ibadan (UI) but was initially reluctant to register for Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (POST-UTME), fearing he might fail.

He however managed to gain admission thanks to his family's support. Now Mayowa has graduated as an Agricultural Economist with first-class and is the best graduating student in that specialty as well.

Man who scored 9 'Fs in chain' graduates from university with first-class degree Pulse Ghana

"DO NOT GIVE UP!.

“The first picture attached to this post is a snapshot of my first ever written external examination. I had failed that year in all the subjects I sat for with a F9 Parallel. I had to resit for WAEC three times after that result before I finally cleared all of my papers.

“I then proceeded to The Polytechnic of Ibadan. At the start, my CGPA was quite low but with hard work, consistency, and the help of God, I made a Distinction in Agricultural Technology.

Man who scored 9 'Fs in chain' graduates from university with first-class degree Pulse Ghana

“Even though I made a Distinction, I was still reluctant to purchase the Post-UTME form for the University of Ibadan because I feared I would not pass the exams.

“My parents and siblings believed in me and God-willing I gained admission through direct entry into 200 Level to study Agricultural Economics. I not only made a first-class, but I graduated as the best in my department.

“With God, hard work, a loving family, and good friends everything is possible.

“Keep at it and DO NOT GIVE UP!” Mayowa wrote on LinkedIn and attached a copy of his 'F in chain' exam result from National Examination Council (NECO).