Reports say a 19-year-old boy identified as Ekanem has got his biological mother pregnant after charming her with a love potion.

The young man had reportedly gone to a native doctor for a love potion but the powerful man asked him to apply it on his biological mother to confirm its efficacy.

Bent on seeing the potency of the concoction, Ekanem from Nigeria’s Port-Harcourt followed the native doctor’s instructions and used it on his mother.

Since the charm proved potent on his ignorant mother, Ekanem reportedly started sleeping with her, leading to a pregnancy.

DSP Celestina Kalu, the Police Public Relations Officer in Port Harcourt, River State is reported to have confirmed the arrest of Ekanem over threats to kill his mother to avoid shame.

“I am deeply sorry for all that has happened, I did not mean to do this. I saw myself falling in love with her after the love charm prepared for me. I have to confess because I know by so doing, God will touch her mind and I know she will forgive me. I suddenly found that I was making love to mum when I thought the charm will not work, and upon the revelation, I threatened to kill her and the matter was reported to the police,” Ekanem is quoted as having revealed.

Nairaland.com quoted Ekamen’s mother as saying: “I did not know how it all happened, but all I can say is that a young man who looked like my son suddenly found his way into my room at the wee hours and I was speechless.”

Meanwhile, reports are conflicting about where exactly the sacrilegious incident happened. While some reports say it occurred at Port Harcourt in River State, others also say Asaba in Delta state.