Police in Texas, USA recently arrested a woman for having five outstanding warrants, including allegedly giving officers a fake name.

Unknown to the lady, the fake name she gave also had an arrest warrant pending.

According to TimesRecordNews.com, law enforcement spotted a driver who didn't use an indicator while turning.

When they stopped the car, they noticed a plastic bag being thrown out of the window. They detained both the driver and a passenger.

The passenger, later identified as Shareeka Strawn, told officers that her name was Porshala Strawn. When records were checked, it was discovered that Porshala Strawn had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

As soon as she realised her predicament, the woman confessed that the real name was Shareeka Strawn.

Upon checking records for that name, five warrants of arrest came up. She was then arrested on various charges including failure to identify/fugitive-intent to give false information.

The contents of the bag that was thrown out of the car tested positive for marijuana,Briefly.co.za reports.