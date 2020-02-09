The Suspect, Owabie is alleged to have killed the girlfriend identified as Better Ozige Nwabueze and buried her inside his one-room apartment around Wimpy Junction, by Ikwerre Road in Port Harcourt.

The incident occurred on Sunday but the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, by policemen following a tip-off.

It was gathered that the suspect popularly called J-Boy, had confessed to some of his friends about his deed and they alerted the police who moved in and arrested him.

At the time of the report, the body of the slain pregnant lady had not been exhumed from the suspect’s apartment.

Meanwhile, J-Boy has been moved to the State Criminal Investigative and Intelligence Department for further investigation (SCIID).

source: Adomonline