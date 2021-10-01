The Indonesian man who could not hide his joy after tying the knot the veil-wearing rice cooker took to social media to upload photos of the marriage ceremony which was sealed and signed at the registry.
Man marries rice cooker and seals the union at the registry
A man who has probably lost trust in humans has decided to marry his rice cooker which he said “doesn’t talk much”.
The photos show him adoring the rice cooker before lifting the white veil and then kissing it, just like it is done at normal wedding events.
Identified as Khoirul Anam, the man wore a white outfit with golden embroidery to complete it.
He is seen signing some documents at the registry in the presence of witnesses and officials.
Praising his new bride and why he chose to spend the rest of his life with ‘her’, Khoirul Anam said: “She is white (fair), doesn’t talk much, and is great at cooking.”
Well, he is not blazing a trail in marrying a rice cooker. Stories of both women and men marrying inanimate things abound online.
One can only wish the new couple a happy marriage as it embarks on a honeymoon which marks the beginning of lifelong companionship.
