According to him, the party has neglected him and other NPP supporters in Asante Mampong since assuming office.

In a viral video, he is spotted ranting while burning a wooden elephant and other party paraphernalia belonging to him.

The unnamed man set the wooden elephant ablaze, before removing his NPP-branded clothes and throwing them into the fire.

He said, as a serial caller, the party has failed to even buy him credit to use in calling into radio shows.

According to him, despite supporting the party to win power, he has been neglected by executives, hence his decision to quit the party.

“I quit from today. They think we are fools, let them take their party. I am no longer associated with this party,” he is heard saying.

