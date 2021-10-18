Man runs away from wife & kids after doctors wrongly diagnosed her with cervical cancer

She had initially thought warts around her pelvic area were responsible for the pain. She underwent a biopsy and the result took two weeks to arrive.

In an interview with Tuko.co.ke, she said: “When the results came back I was told that I had cancer of the cervix and it was at its fourth stage. This meant that I had to just start treatment right away. It also meant spending lots of money on the treatment. I informed my husband about the diagnosis and he left me and my children saying he could not live with a dying woman.”

After her husband left her and the children to their fate, she began to find means of lessening the financial burden that lay before her.

She contacted the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to figure out if it covers part of the cancer treatment, but her efforts were fruitless. The NHIF declined to accept her medical report because it wasn’t stamped.

As Olivia was contemplating on how to surmount the hurdle without her husband’s support and still be able to cater for her 12-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son, the thought of seeking a second opinion from a different hospital occurred to her.

It was at this point that the doctors at the second hospital revealed to her that the pain in her pelvis was a result of the work she does which involves standing for long hours.

It became clear that the doctors at the first hospital misdiagnosed her with cancer of the cervix.

"I had surgery to remove the warts. Then I went to have another test to check again if truly I had cervical cancer and the results came out negative,” Olivia said.

Yes, now she has no cervical cancer but her disloyal husband had already betrayed and abandoned her and the kids.