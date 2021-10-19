“All he does now is ride bicycle around” – Meghan Markle’s father disappointed in son-in-law

The 77-year-old man told hosts of the Show, Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley that he had not been allowed to see his grandchildren.

The unhappy old man vowed to continue speaking out until his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex contacts him, adding the decision to bar him from seeing his grandchildren is not only “silly” but also “childish”.

When asked about his son-in-law, Thomas claimed the Duke of Sussex doesn’t seem to have a meaningful life.

“I think Harry has abandoned the queen and the royal family, the British people and the army, he's abandoned them all.

“All he does now is ride a bicycle around the neighbourhood that he lives in. I don't know if it's much of a life for him either, doesn't make sense,” Thomas Markle is quoted as having said.

He continued to bemoan how according to him, Prince Harry is betraying his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II among other things.

“Well, money isn't everything but the book he's writing should not be finding freedom, it should be finding money. That's all they care about now.

“Harry's coming out with a book and that can't be anything but cruel. And to insult his grandmother, the Queen, it's a ridiculous idea and it's just something for money.