Briefing the Ghana News Agency(GNA), Police Superintendent Mrs Marian Osei-Owusu said the incident occurred at about 1000 hours in the morning after the deceased had dropped his wife around the bypass at the Accra-Apedwa road at Ntoaso.

According to the Police, the man was shot in the presence of his wife Ms Caroline Hammond.

Supt. Osei- Owusu said, the deceased was shot at the back of the head and died instantly.

She said the body of the deceased has since been sent to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy.

Supt. Osei-Owusu said so far no arrests have been made and the Police are investigating the incident.

Source: GNA