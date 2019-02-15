Man throws big party to announce fiancée’s affair with his best friend (Video)

A Venezuelan man whose fiancée cheated on him with his best friend of twenty years became so resentful that he decided to pay her back painfully.

Guess what he did! The man whose name has not been disclosed organised a big party in Venezuela, South America to which he invited many friends and loved ones.

As the merry making was underway, he took hold of the microphone, and in the presence of the crowd, he announced how his fiancée, Daliana Meleán was cheating on him with his best friend of twenty years, Alberto Sobalvarro.

To the surprise of Daliana Meleán and Alberto Sobalvarro as well as the entire gathering, the resentful man said: “Today I discovered something that I really suspected in my mind and in my heart.

READ ALSO: Police apologise for using live snake to interrogate suspect

“Alberto [the man’s best friend], I have known you for more than 20 years. You are the father of my great brother and friend. But courting my wife is a coward move.”

The man’s best friend who is reported to be an economist and congressman loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro remained calm as his cover was being blown.

According to metro.co.uk, in order to prove his accusation, he grabbed Daliana Meleán’s phone and read out text messages between her and Alberto to the hearing of other revellers present.

In a viral video, the man said: “Daliana is looking for a $40,000 apartment and I ask her ““where do you get it from?”” “I know where she’s going to get it from, where she’s getting the $40,000 apartment that you are going to give her.”

As Daliana attempted to retrieve her phone from her lover, he swiftly threw it into a nearby swimming pool.

He then concluded by saying: “I really thank you [Alberto] with all my heart for the sincere and profound friendship that you showed me in these 20 years, and Daliana too, of course these two years you have shared with me hypocritically. Alberto and Daliana have a relationship.”

Watch the video of the event below:

What do you think about the betrayed man’s retaliation? Was it too harsh?