Woman who beat up best friend for sleeping with her husband has been imprisoned

A Nigerian woman who was recently seen in a video beating up another woman said to be her best friend following an allegation that she had been sleeping with her husband, has been remanded in prison custody.

The woman identified simply as Ngozi physically assaulted Nkiru at her residence after storming the latter’s house with gun-wielding thugs. She stripped her completely naked, assaulted and dragged her on the floor, and the incident was filmed and posted online.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police and Ngozi was arrested and charged with the offence.

She made her first appearance before a magistrate’s court in Owerri, Imo state on Monday.

She has been arraigned on a 10 count charge, to which she pleaded not guilty. The Magistrate granted her a bail to the tune of N1 million, and the matter was adjourned to 28th of March, 2019, gistreel.com reports.

However, the accused has been remanded in prison custody until all her bail conditions are satisfied.