Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale

Indeed we have stopped being our brother’s keepers, now we are their killers. A sugar cane seller has decided to kill people by washing his sugarcanes in dirty gutter water before sale.

This disgusting act was captured on camera when a Good Samaritan decided to uncover his bad deeds. In the video, the sugarcanes are heaped inside a wheelbarrow beside a bucketful of the smelly water near a big sewage drain. The sugarcane seller is seen busily washing the sweet fruit with the murky water unconcerned.

Sadly this is what we have been reduced to as Africans. The thirst and hunger for profits have reduced us into soulless monsters. Thank God, he has been finally caught. Only the Lord knows how long he has been at it. We hope it faces the full force of the law.

