According to a report by GhanaXtra.Com, the palace thought it wise and timely to crack the whip following indiscriminate cutting of trees along the banks of the lake, a development that is fast destroying the lake and the natural environment around it.

The news portal further reported that human activities such as farming and illegal logging along the banks of the Lake at Pipie, one of the Lake communities, has led to the destruction of the sponging areas, where the fishes lay eggs for reproduction.

The only natural lake in Ghana and the largest in West Africa, Lake Bosomtwe, risk being de-listed as a biosphere reserve by UNESCO following indiscriminate encroachment of the buffer zone.

The said private developer who has become a scapegoat is yet to be identified, but some people have hailed the Manhyia Palace for the action and urged other traditional authorities to emulate it.