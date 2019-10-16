A video circulating online shows the amateur bodybuilder carrying the heavyweight on his shoulders in an attempt to rise up and down with it but did not have the energy to carry on.

His spotter who should have been smart enough to rescue him virtually did nothing to save the guy and he almost died after losing control of the weight.

Although the young man appeared hurt, a burst of hysterical laughter in the video has got many people confused.

Below are some social media reactions to the video:

A Guy From Next Door (@sjmofokeng) expressed how the video affected him: "I felt that pain through the phone."

Tshezi_jalamba (@TJalamba) shared his concern for the young man: "I hope this guy is fine. This might be an end of him. Yey mahn."

Timbuktu (@Sediks_Leroux) revealed a common sentiment: "That is dangerous bra, you never do that. The trainer doesn't know what they are doing. He could actually die from or permanently damage his spine."

Bapi Ntshangase (@KwaSwayimane) gave some good advice: "Sad sight indeed. Some say nothing ventured nothing gained. Gym is a gradual process. There are so many people competing or misleading each other at gym."