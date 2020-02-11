Michelle Obama made this revelation in an interview with Oprah, saying it got so bad at a point in time that she had to resort to counselling for her and the husband to have an objective mediator to help them out of their issues.

According to her, it was through the counselling that she learned that her happiness was her responsibility and she was also not in charge of her husband’s joy.

She also discovered she and the former president were different individuals who needed to celebrate and recognize their uniqueness before focusing on each other, Tuko.co.ke reported.

“It taught me that I was responsible for my own happiness. I did not marry Barack for him to make me happy. No one can make me happy. If I am going to show up equal in this partnership, I have to be able to make myself happy and so I had to stop focusing on what he was not doing and start thinking about how to carve out the life that I wanted for myself, with or without Barack” Michelle said.

If you were wondering how comes no other than people of the Obama family’s calibre also had issues in their marriage, well, they are also humans and bound to make mistakes. The former first lady said it has not been a smooth road at all.

“We went through a tough time; we did some hard things together. But now we are out on the other end and I can look at him and I still recognise my husband. He is still the man I fell in love with,” Michelle added.

There you have it. Some lessons for couples and aspiring couples to learn.