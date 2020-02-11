Well, the high rate of unemployment and the fear of losing the existing one makes some people settle for some dehumanising treatments at the hands of their inhumane bosses.

A disheartening video shows a Chinese man reported to be the senior staff at a hotel in Kenyan flogging a Kenyan employee for allegedly reporting to work late.

Kenyans have been outraged after the video of the unidentified Chinese man said to be a senior official at Chez Wou Restaurant in Nairobi's Kileleshwa estate went viral online.

In the short clip shared by K24, the Chinese national is seen asking the Kenyan national identified as Simon Oseko to go down on his stomach as he holds a cane in his hand.

In the video, Oseko is seen receiving not one but two canes from the Chinese manager as his colleagues watched from a distance, while others laugh at the development.

The boss is heard asking him to choose which part of the body he preferred whipped. The youthful waiter is then heard pleading with the boss to administer the canes fast enough so that he can be done with it sooner. The boss then goes ahead to hit the helpless waiter on his ribs and he (the waiter) is seen wreathing in pain.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the Chinese man is the head chef at the restaurant. The victim is reported to have endured the brutality and humiliation for over six months and that he was sacked prematurely after the latest incident.

Oseko reported the incident at Kileleshwa Police Station where he obtained a P3 form and authorities are said to have taken up the matter to investigate, the news website reported.

Watch the video below: