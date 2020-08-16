The incident is said to have happened on the Akyem Osiem to Ettukrom road in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Starr News reports that the girl was jogging on the stretch at around 5:20 am on Saturday morning when the suspect attacked her.

The victim was allegedly abducted into a nearby bush by the suspect, who was riding a motorbike.

However, while trying to rape her, she screamed for help which attracted a farmer who had just arrived in a nearby farm to rush to the scene.

The suspect is said to have run away after spotting the approaching farmer, leaving behind his motorbike.

The victim proceeded to report the incident at the Osiem Police Station, together with the suspect’s impounded motorbike.

While the suspect is currently at large, he has been identified as a married man who stays in Akyem Osiem Community.

This was after his wife and brother confirmed to Police that the motorbike indeed belongs to him.

According to them, the suspect flee home at dawn and has since not been sighted, with the Police on his heels.