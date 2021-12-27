Married man to serve 1-year prison term for stealing another woman's panties

According to Standardmedia.co.ke, the court has fined him Sh80,000 or serve one year in prison if he defaults.

It is reported that Mugendi broke into the building of Juliet Mawia and stole six inner pants valued at Sh1,500.

The complainant told the court that she noticed one of her garments had fallen near the window at around 3:00 am and she woke her husband.

A CCTV footage showed that somebody had entered the building at around 11:00 pm.

“We noticed someone with a wire picking the innerwear and had a green paper bag. He tried to evade the CCTV but was captured,” Mawia narrated to the court as quoted by Standardmedia.co.ke.

She added that it had rained, so they followed the footprints to the house of Mugendi who she had known for more than 20 years.

Meanwhile, the accused denied being the one captured by the CCTV, claiming it was a mistaken identity.

He however pleaded for clemency because he has a family to take care of.

“I have a wife and children and pray for leniency from the court,” Mugendi pleaded.