Medical professor reveals driving barefooted & these other habits cause infertility

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, Ashiru said this while giving a lecture at the inauguration and induction of fellows of the Academy held in Lagos.

The senior health specialists went further to add that bad eating habits, stress, consuming stockfish, and fish that contain mercury are major causes of infertility because they are embryo-toxic.

Medical professor reveals driving barefooted & 2 other practices cause infertility Pulse Ghana

“Some women do not drive with their shoes because they find it easy driving barefooted. Many patients experience miscarriages after going through IVF because the upper lining of those pedals has antimony which has been proven to be embryo-toxic. Not until we remove this antimony from them, they can’t be pregnant or keep a pregnancy.

“Same goes for mercury which is present in large fish and stockfish; fumigation, oil spillages, the use of lipstick and pesticides are also injurious to the health.

“Fumigation and pesticides can affect a woman who is carrying a baby; it will affect the baby and the child to be born. That is, toxins from pesticides affect three generations.