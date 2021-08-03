RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Medical professor reveals driving barefooted & these other habits cause infertility

If you have been battling infertility, you might want to check some of your daily practices including driving barefooted and other little things you have taken for granted all these years.

Aside from driving barefooted, the President of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria, Professor Oladapo Ashiru has warned that robbing a lipstick and the use of insecticides can cause infertility.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, Ashiru said this while giving a lecture at the inauguration and induction of fellows of the Academy held in Lagos.

The senior health specialists went further to add that bad eating habits, stress, consuming stockfish, and fish that contain mercury are major causes of infertility because they are embryo-toxic.

“Some women do not drive with their shoes because they find it easy driving barefooted. Many patients experience miscarriages after going through IVF because the upper lining of those pedals has antimony which has been proven to be embryo-toxic. Not until we remove this antimony from them, they can’t be pregnant or keep a pregnancy.

“Same goes for mercury which is present in large fish and stockfish; fumigation, oil spillages, the use of lipstick and pesticides are also injurious to the health.

“Fumigation and pesticides can affect a woman who is carrying a baby; it will affect the baby and the child to be born. That is, toxins from pesticides affect three generations.

“Women use a lot of lipstick, unknown to them that they carry a lot of toxins especially if they are cheaply made. Oil spills are also toxins to the sperm and eggs, it causes miscarriage,” Professor Oladapo Ashiru said as quoted by Lindaikejisblog.com.

