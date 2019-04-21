According to Mr Amanfo, Aaron Akrong, who lived some years of his life as a gay, has now changed to be a Godly person.

In a long Instagram post, Pascal Amanfo revealed how Aaron Akrong changed to become a devoted Christian.

In addition to the post, the movie director who is now a pastor uploaded series of old and new photos of Aaron Akrong.

Mr Amanfo admitted that the transformation of Mr Akrong is one of the very few miracles he has witnessed in his life.

“I have seen a few jaw-dropping miracles in my life but none as profound as this,” he confessed.

“This young Man right here @aaronaakrong is the living, breathing, walking proof of the Mercy and Grace of God,” he added.

Mr Amanfo used the opportunity to inspire other people who may want to seek God in the manner that Mr Akrong did.

“He is the evidence that regardless of who you are, where you are, or what you have done, the loving arms of God’s grace can find you,” Mr Amanfo inspired.

In addition, he disclosed that Mr Akrong got delivered under the ministry of his friend and actor, Timothy Bentum.

In an earlier post on Mr Bentum’s Instagram page, the preacher and actor expressed his joy in helping Mr Akrong become a changed person.

He posted old and new photos of Mr Akrong and in the post, revealed that Mr Akrong had been gay for 20 years.

He disclosed that it was through God’s effort and his ministry that Mr Akrong is now an Evangelist spreading the word of God.

credit: Yen.com.gh