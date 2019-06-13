Methodist pastor fakes his own kidnapping to demand 3 million ransom from church members

A Methodist Church pastor at Ado-Ekiti in Nigeria’s Ekiti state has reportedly been arrested by the state police command after investigations revealed that he had connived with an outsider to extort money from his congregation.

According to reports, one Oluwadare Sunday called the church on Sunday, June 9, claiming to have kidnapped their pastor, Adegoke Adewuyi, with a condition to set him free only if the church could pay him N3 million either before or on Thursday, June 13.

It is unclear if the congregation was able to raise the ransom, but reports say they set him up by informing the police who lurked at the very spot he asked them to place the money for him to pick.

Even before his deadline could elapse, Oluwadare was arrested by the police when he turned up at Okeyinmi area of Ado-Ekiti to fetch the ransom.

He then led the officers to the hotel where the pastor had been waiting patiently to receive the N3 million, which he would probably share with the supposed kidnapper.

He was also arrested and handcuffed alongside his accomplice.