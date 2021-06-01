Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

The 54-year-old explained that he was unruly in the prison during the first few months, so it aggravated his jail term – meaning he had to spend more time than the court sentenced him to.

It was at that point that he thought it necessary to devise a means of beating the system.

“I got in trouble like the first six months and stuff, cursing, getting written up. And then by that time, I got the hang of the place. ‘Hey, I know how to do this.’ Next thing you know, I’m dating one of the counsel workers now, she’s letting me have sex with her now.

“So, I’m going good. But the first six months I was getting write-ups, I have to pay that year back. … I’m like a star pupil prisoner. Trusty, everything. Then, ‘Hey Mike, remember the first six months you were a prick?’ Boom. They gave me another year.

“So, by passing the GED (General Educational Development) they took that year away. So, I flunked the f****** GED … and got mad, and so I had to start dating this counsellor and stuff, giving her money and doing really some nasty stuff to her, and she let me pass this test.”

He added: “I came in with 50-something [years] … They cut it all the way down to three years,” Tyson concluded. “I was doing 69 at first—they gave me 63, no. Then they took 10 off, then it was 53. And then they gave me 10, I had to do three, I got seven on parole, I guess, yeah.”

Mike Tyson who is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time won several heavyweight titles during his boxing career.

However, in 1991, he was arrested and prosecuted for allegedly raping an 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant. He was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison despite pleading innocent.

Tyson was expected to spend six years of his youthful and productive years at the Indiana Youth Centre.

He was however released in 1995 after a little less than three years.

Not many people knew the actual reason why the man referred to by some as the Baddest Man on the Planet returned from prison earlier than expected. Now he has let the cat out of the bag himself.