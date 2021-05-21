RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Woman narrates how her 2 children came from painful rape by her married elder brother (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A mother of three children could not hold back her tears as she narrated how her first two came about as a result of painful rapes by her elder brother.

In an interview with Afrimax, the nursing mother whose latest child is just about two months said since infancy, her entire family including siblings hated her.

She said the bitterness towards her was so intense that she thought it wise to travel to stay with her married brother to have some peace of mind.

However, she rather ‘jumped from the frying pan into the fire’. Her brother raped her in the absence of his wife, leading to her first pregnancy while she was just 17 years old.

When his wife got to know about him being responsible for the pregnancy, she reported her husband to the local authorities but he denied committing what he himself referred to as sacrilege.

The woman tearfully added that her brother raped her again after her first child which brought about another pregnancy.

He insisted that she should abort the pregnancy, and she refused, for which reason her elder brother repeatedly beat her up because he did not want his bad deeds to come to light.

Watch her in the video below as she narrates more of her ordeal at the hands of no other than her elder blood brother:

