Minister to face police for sharing this porn video on WhatsApp

According to the police, Lawrence Sichalwe committed an offence per the laws of Zambia by firs of all being in possession of the video and further sharing it on social media.

Zambian media reported Lawrence Sichalwe as having admitted to sharing the viral sex video allegedly involving Malawi’s director of budget in the ministry of plan and regional development and her driver. The minister however claimed that he shared the video mistakenly.

READ ALSO: “Dear money, come and rape me mercilessly, I promise I won’t shout” - Slay queen

However, it seems the minister’s excuse was not convincing to the police as its Spokesperson, Esther Katongo is reported as saying Sichalwe cannot escape prosecution.

She added that whether the public official shared the sex tape intentionally or mistakenly, he is still in breach of the law by being in possession of it.

Esther Katongo said emphatically that Lawrence Sichalwe must face the consequences of his actions because the laws of Zambia do not respect status.

When contacted by Diamond TV news, the simply told the reporter that he had no comments, and then hung up.