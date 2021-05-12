RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Mobile money agent meets father for the first time after boarding his car without knowing (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian mobile money vendor has narrated how he and his father first met while he was onboard the bus his dad who’s a bus driver was driving.

Mobile money agent meets father for the first time after boarding his car
Mobile money agent meets father for the first time after boarding his car Mobile money agent meets father for the first time after boarding his car Pulse Ghana

According to Joseph Addo, all his several attempts to meet and know his father had not materialized until that fateful day when he found himself patronizing the bus without knowing its driver was his biological father.

Recommended articles

He told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that he had tried through his mother to link up with the man who sired him but to no avail, so he decided at a point in time to take matters into his own hands.

Joseph Addo recounted in the interview how a family friend advised him to travel to Yendi in the northern region of Ghana, where his father worked.

“He was a bus driver who travelled to Yendi from the Volta Region, Ghana. A family friend from my father's side told me to go to Yendi to wait for my father,” Joseph Addo said.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram members openly distribute food & cash to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states

Interestingly, the very bus he sat in to embark on the journey to Yendi to look for his father was that of the man he was yearning to see.

He revealed: “The bus I boarded was my father’s bus.”

All along, while onboard the said bus, it did not occur to Addo that he might be sitting in his father’s car; it won’t be surprising if he had even paid the fare.

What blew the cover of the estranged father was Addo’s engagement with a passenger whose help he sought for directions.

“She asked where I was going. I told her who I was going to see and luckily my father overheard our conversation.”

It was at this point that his father became curious and began asking questions about his family and where he came from before realizing that the young man sitting in his car was his son.

''He asked for my mother and grandparent's name too. That was when he realised I was his son. He was very happy to see me,'' Joseph Addo told DJ Nyaami.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]