Mobile money agent meets father for the first time after boarding his car without knowing (video)

He told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that he had tried through his mother to link up with the man who sired him but to no avail, so he decided at a point in time to take matters into his own hands.

Joseph Addo recounted in the interview how a family friend advised him to travel to Yendi in the northern region of Ghana, where his father worked.

“He was a bus driver who travelled to Yendi from the Volta Region, Ghana. A family friend from my father's side told me to go to Yendi to wait for my father,” Joseph Addo said.

Interestingly, the very bus he sat in to embark on the journey to Yendi to look for his father was that of the man he was yearning to see.

He revealed: “The bus I boarded was my father’s bus.”

All along, while onboard the said bus, it did not occur to Addo that he might be sitting in his father’s car; it won’t be surprising if he had even paid the fare.

What blew the cover of the estranged father was Addo’s engagement with a passenger whose help he sought for directions.

“She asked where I was going. I told her who I was going to see and luckily my father overheard our conversation.”

It was at this point that his father became curious and began asking questions about his family and where he came from before realizing that the young man sitting in his car was his son.