My fiancé’s dad who had sex with me years ago is blocking my marriage to his son – Lady cries

According to her, she and the old man had an affair many years ago before she later discovered that he is her current boyfriend’s father.
A frustrated lady is seeking advice to save her relationship with her fiancé because his father who had sex with her years ago has vowed to do everything possible to block her marriage to his son.
However, out of fear of losing the young man, the lady chose to hide the bombshell from her boyfriend.
She added that her unsuspecting fiancé has proposed marriage and she has accepted it but the man’s father has refused to progress from being her former sex partner to her father-in-law.
In her estimation, the old man is still interested in having sex with her but she is trying to avoid him.
She is seeking advice as to whether or not to reveal the entire secret to her fiancé herself or continue to hide it and battle his father behind closed doors.
“Please let nobody judge me. I had an affair with my boyfriend’s father years before I knew his son.
“Three years ago, my boyfriend proposed to me and his father is saying over his dead body would he see us get married. He invited me over a week ago to come and see him, but I refused to go because I know he wants something to do with me. Should I tell my fiancé or continue to fight the battle?” the anonymous lady wrote as shared by one Evangelist Femi on Facebook.
