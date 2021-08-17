RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“My girlfriend donated kidney to save me, but I’m not in love with her; what do I do?” – Man asks

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A young man who is in a dilemma as to how to break up with his girlfriend without hurting her is seeking opinions on how to go about communicating the sad news to the poor lady.

“My girlfriend donated kidney to save me, but I’m not in love with her; what do I do?” – Man asks
“My girlfriend donated kidney to save me, but I’m not in love with her; what do I do?” – Man asks

According to him, the lady has donated her kidney t save his life when he was battling for life at the hospital, but after he has recovered, he does not have any love for her saviour anymore.

Recommended articles

He made a post on his Facebook page seeking help on the safest way to cut ties with the lady who obviously loves her to the extent of agreeing to donate her kidney to save him when he needed it to survive.

“My Girlfriend Donated Her Kidney To Save Me, But I’m No Longer In Love With Her Anymore,” the confused man revealed in the Facebook post before asking: “What Do I Do?”

READ ALSO: Give cathedral money to Sam George to fight LGBTQ; you can’t build it in Sodom & Gomorrah — Prophet (video)

“My girlfriend donated kidney to save me, but I’m not in love with her; what do I do?” – Man asks
“My girlfriend donated kidney to save me, but I’m not in love with her; what do I do?” – Man asks “My girlfriend donated kidney to save me, but I’m not in love with her; what do I do?” – Man asks Pulse Ghana

The man’s situation is a complex one that if not handled with care could lead to severe consequences, but the fact also remains that he cannot continue to fool the lady when in fact, he does not love her.

Definitely, the lady will be heartbroken no matter how the breakup is communicated to her, but some people also hold the view that it is better to let her know now than to continue wasting her time.

What do you think?

Abena Korkor breaks down on social media, confesses suicidal thoughts

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

A Plus consoles Serwaa Amihere; gives hint about who is behind the snapchat allegations

A Plus and Serwaa Amihere

4 natural ways to get rid of whiteheads on the nose

4 natural ways to get rid of whiteheads on the nose