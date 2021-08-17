“My girlfriend donated kidney to save me, but I’m not in love with her; what do I do?” – Man asks

He made a post on his Facebook page seeking help on the safest way to cut ties with the lady who obviously loves her to the extent of agreeing to donate her kidney to save him when he needed it to survive.

“My Girlfriend Donated Her Kidney To Save Me, But I’m No Longer In Love With Her Anymore,” the confused man revealed in the Facebook post before asking: “What Do I Do?”

The man’s situation is a complex one that if not handled with care could lead to severe consequences, but the fact also remains that he cannot continue to fool the lady when in fact, he does not love her.

Definitely, the lady will be heartbroken no matter how the breakup is communicated to her, but some people also hold the view that it is better to let her know now than to continue wasting her time.