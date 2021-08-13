My mom brought me to Accra but she’s now mentally ill – 10-year-old street boy seeks help (video)

According to Joy News, he was born and raised in the border town of Sampa, somewhere in the Bono region.

He was brought to the city by his mom who is now mentally challenged, leaving the youngster helpless.

He roams the streets of Accra by day and heads back to the underbridge to sleep in the company of other squatters.

Unfortunately, their sleeping place has been demolished by the AMA sanitation taskforce, a situation that has rendered Ebenezer Opambour further helpless.