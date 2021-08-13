RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

My mom brought me to Accra but she’s now mentally ill – 10-year-old street boy seeks help (video)

A ten-year-old street boy is seeking help after sanitation officers of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly cleared him and other squatters from the underbridge of the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.

The little boy identified as Ebenezer Opambour has been sleeping at the underbridge with others until the taskforce members evicted them on Wednesday.

According to Joy News, he was born and raised in the border town of Sampa, somewhere in the Bono region.

He was brought to the city by his mom who is now mentally challenged, leaving the youngster helpless.

He roams the streets of Accra by day and heads back to the underbridge to sleep in the company of other squatters.

Unfortunately, their sleeping place has been demolished by the AMA sanitation taskforce, a situation that has rendered Ebenezer Opambour further helpless.

A video report by Joy News’ Manuel Koranteng shows him appealing for help.

