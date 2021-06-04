“My heavily pregnant mum electrocuted 5 armed robbers” – Man recounts

The man identified on Twitter as @Grantontwits took to his page to share the story and later returned to the page to express surprise at how viral it has gone and the reactions it has received.

“I just remembered how my mum electrocuted 5 armed robbers who killed our neighbor and tried to break into our flat. I still get flashes of how they screamed that midnight. We woke up to their guns on the floor and the whole neighborhood coming to see my mum. Gangster Mum.

“I didn’t add that she was 6 months pregnant with our last born, and my pops was away. I have never seen any woman as swift as my mom sha,” @Grantontwits wrote on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Soldier shoots himself to death after his gun accidentally kills customs officer

His tweet has received numerous mixed reactions with some people wondering the possibility while others heaped praises on his mother for risking her life to protect her children.

Then @Grantontwits returned to shed more light on his tweet, claiming his father had traveled abroad, leaving him, his mother and siblings when the robbers embarked on their operation within their neighbourhood.