While some women are bitter and breaking up with their boyfriends and husbands for cheating on the with other women, it is rather the catalyst which spices up some relationships.

According to the anonymous lady who wrote a letter to a popular relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, whenever she catches her boyfriend cheating on her, it makes the relationship jump to its climax.

She claimed that the last time she caught him cheating, he bought her a Balenciaga bag, donor hair worth N500k, a trip to Dubai, LV bag, and as if all those were not enough, he gave her “the best sex she ever had”.

Her worry now is that since her boyfriend has repented and does not cheat on her again, their relationship has turned boring because she does not enjoy all the compensations anymore.

Read her full letter below:

My relationship has turned boring because my boyfriend has stopped cheating – Lady seeks help