Of all the wealth the richest man in Singapore, Philip Ng Chee Tat has made for himself, the billionaire has said that all of them put together cannot replace God and Jesus Christ in his life.

He told Believers Portal that it took a long time for him to discover that the missing piece of his broken body is Jesus Christ, the son of God.

“I have discovered all of us are broken, we all have a missing piece. For me, I discovered the missing piece was God in Jesus Christ,” the billionaire is quoted as saying. "A better life, a better purpose, better me and a better everything. I was looking at all the wrong things.”

Philip is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Far East Organization Centre Pte. Ltd, Singapore’s largest closely held developer.

Aside the above, he has been a consultant for Hong Kong and China projects of the Sino Group since 1986, with duties of planning and guiding development activities. He has also been Strategic Advisor of Far East Orchard Limited since January, 1 2013, according to Tuko.co.ke.

Obviously, from this little information about him, the billionaire and his family would not lack any material thing in this world, but Philip said all the riches are vanity if Jesus is taken out.

“It sure beats a lot of money and material things that you may have. It starts with accepting you are broken and there is a missing piece. For me, personally, that missing piece is our Lord Jesus Christ.”