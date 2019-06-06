The lady identified as Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza complained to the police of Sao Paulo in France last Friday that the Paris Saint-Germain player forcibly had sex with her in a hotel, the Sofitel Paris Arc de Triomphe, on May 15.

Although Neymar has denied the allegation, claiming that it was a setup, Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza reportedly appeared on Brazilian TV, news station SBT for the first time on Wednesday, and reveal her identity that she was the victim of the alleged rape.

According to her, the football star arrived at the said hotel appearing drunk, and they caressed before he became aggressive and assaulted her sexually.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian Sakawa chairman reveals why he ‘threw away’ luxury cars and money, seeks God’s forgiveness (video)

Police are investigating the matter, but a new video circulating online shows a certain lady assaulting a man believed to be Neymar. It is also believed that the video was filmed in the hotel where the alleged rape occurred.

Twitter user, The Male Arya Stark shared the video online with the caption: “So the woman who accused Neymar of rape set up a camera, invited him to her hotel, then attacked him in the hope that he will retaliate & then she'd have "evidence" of assault.

“Women like this deserve to go to jail!! For a long time!!!.”

Watch the video below: