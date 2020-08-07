Grandma who went to the US for medical reasons ends up in Beyonce's album

CNN reports that when she travelled to America, a thing like featuring in Beyonce’s Black Is King album was not in her mind.

The elderly lady appeared in one of the tracks called Bigger, portraying the character of an African queen. In another called Mood, she was elegant in African traditional print as she tied gele.

In an interview with CNN, the woman said that her journey to America was for a medical purpose. It was during that trip that she met one Folajomu FJ Akinmurele who is an actor.

"I was staying with my daughter's friend, and this friend of hers has a 7-year-old son. The son, FJ, is the main character in Black Is King," she said.

She added that she was the one that was always driving the actor to practice because his mom was not around.

Odegbami said that she became known by Beyonce’s staff as grandma Moji. Despite her frequent presence during rehearsals, she was never cast until FJ’s mom signed her up with a talent agency.

"I was out shopping one day and she called me, and asked that I come home immediately. I was scared, you know. That was how I found myself on the way to L.A .that same day for a part in the album," the granny said.

