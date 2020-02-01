Doguwa, who is the majority leader in the lower chamber of the Nigerian National Assembly, boasted on the floor of the House of Representatives that he was powerful both as politician and as a husband.

He bragged that his four wives have given him 27 children and that he's still expecting some children.

“Mr Speaker, I would like to let you know that with me today here are my four respected wives, Halima can stand up, Umma stand up,” he said amidst cheering and applause from his colleagues.

"Mr Speaker, these four wives you have seen have produced 27 kids for me, and I am still counting, I am still counting," he added.

“And one other reason [is] to let you know that when members call me a powerful man, I am not only powerful on the floor of the house, I am also powerful at home... because I deal with four wives," Mr Doguwa said.

Doguwa’s comment came a few days after the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, said the culture of marrying many wives and producing many children is responsible for poverty and backwardness in the north.

Sanusi argued that the region will continue to be backward if its people do not change their culture.

