According to Correctng.com, the officer exhibited the kind gesture on a busy road in Asaba of Delta State.

A video sighted on the Instagram page of Todaysblog9ja shows the officer counting several currency notes and giving them to the rider and each passenger.

He then wished them Merry Christmas before walking back to his car.

“Awwwww this is so lovely!!! Nigerian Policeman stops a Keke Tricycle wishes the driver Merry Christmas and dashes both the Driver and Passengers wards of Money!!! God bless this policeman for this kind Gesture!!! God bless him,” the video is captioned.

The rider could be seen standing with surprise and gratitude written all over him without knowing whether to enter the tricycle or not.