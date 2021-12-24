The Tricycle rider thought that he had committed a traffic offence for which the officer wanted to question him. But to the surprise of him and his passengers, the officer disembarked from his car and approached them in a friendly manner before shocking them with the Christmas gift.
Nigerian police officer stops tricycle, gives money to rider and passengers for Christmas (video)
A Nigerian police officer has left many people in a state of disbelief after he stopped a tricycle rider, gave money to him and his passengers and then wished them Merry Christmas.
According to Correctng.com, the officer exhibited the kind gesture on a busy road in Asaba of Delta State.
A video sighted on the Instagram page of Todaysblog9ja shows the officer counting several currency notes and giving them to the rider and each passenger.
He then wished them Merry Christmas before walking back to his car.
“Awwwww this is so lovely!!! Nigerian Policeman stops a Keke Tricycle wishes the driver Merry Christmas and dashes both the Driver and Passengers wards of Money!!! God bless this policeman for this kind Gesture!!! God bless him,” the video is captioned.
The rider could be seen standing with surprise and gratitude written all over him without knowing whether to enter the tricycle or not.
The video has warmed the hearts of many Nigerians who have been commending the police officer for choosing to be different and putting smiles on the faces of civilians.
