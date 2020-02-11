The Borno State Government is reported as having announced that about 1,400 repentant Boko Haram suspects have been released by the military and rehabilitated into society.

The Borno State Commissioner for Information, Babakura Jato, told The PUNCH during an interview on Monday that 1, 400 had been released in three tranches since the ‘Operation Safe Corridor’ programme began.

Reports say the programme began in 2016 but it wasn’t until 2018 that the release of the suspects began.

According to Gistreel.com, Jato said most of the persons released were not actually Boko Haram members but were relatives of terrorists or persons found in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“There have been a series of releases. They were released in three tranches. The first set was released during Governor Shettima’s time while two sets have been released under Prof. Zulum.

Nigerians outraged as government releases 1,400 repentant Boko Haram members into the populace

“The total number of persons released is 1,400. Out of the 1,400, the majority of them are cleared suspects. These were people who were suspected of being members of Boko Haram and it was discovered that they were not,” Babakura Jato is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, despite all the assurances and explanations by the authorities, some Nigerians are seriously unhappy about the decision to set the suspects free, especially without prosecuting them for the lives that were lost as a result of their operations.

See some of their reactions to the announcement below:

