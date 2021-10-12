RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy” – Entrepreneur cries after 2 months

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Just two months after tying the knot and vowing to spend the rest of her life with her husband ‘for better or for worse', an entrepreneur has lamented how the marriage journey is not easy, especially in Africa.

“Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage
“Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy” – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage

According to the Nigerian woman, Sandra Iheuwa who is married to Steve Thompson, she has come to the realization that married women deserve respect from unmarried ones because they do a yeoman’s job.

Recommended articles

She proceeded to hail married women before lamenting why nobody warned her about what she was venturing into.

“Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage
“Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy” – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage “Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy” – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage Pulse Ghana

READ ALSO: Ghanaians reveal why they’ve stopped going to church: "Pastor asked for tithe book to sign document for me"

“Jesus Bu Eze…..nobody warned me o”

Being a wife in Africa is not an easy something o

Kudo to all the wives in Africa I hail una….,” she wrote on her social media pages.

“Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage
“Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy” – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage “Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy” – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage Pulse Ghana

According to Correctng.com, Sandra Iheuwa and Steve Thompson tied the knot in a wedding ceremony that made headlines in August this year.

She did not disclose the exact problems she has discovered over the last few weeks of marriage to the extent that she is already regretting entering the union.

“Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage
“Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy” – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage “Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy” – Entrepreneur cries 2 months after marriage Pulse Ghana
Nasty Blaq - When girls tattoo my name, I always go to their Dms. | Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Woman says she shares husband with her mum and sister to “keep my man happy (video)

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job/Illustration.