According to the Nigerian woman, Sandra Iheuwa who is married to Steve Thompson, she has come to the realization that married women deserve respect from unmarried ones because they do a yeoman’s job.
“Nobody warned me that being a wife in Africa is not easy” – Entrepreneur cries after 2 months
Just two months after tying the knot and vowing to spend the rest of her life with her husband ‘for better or for worse', an entrepreneur has lamented how the marriage journey is not easy, especially in Africa.
She proceeded to hail married women before lamenting why nobody warned her about what she was venturing into.
“Jesus Bu Eze…..nobody warned me o”
Being a wife in Africa is not an easy something o
Kudo to all the wives in Africa I hail una….,” she wrote on her social media pages.
According to Correctng.com, Sandra Iheuwa and Steve Thompson tied the knot in a wedding ceremony that made headlines in August this year.
She did not disclose the exact problems she has discovered over the last few weeks of marriage to the extent that she is already regretting entering the union.
