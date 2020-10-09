Notorious serial killer loses appetite after being sentenced to death by hanging

It appears killing other people like chicken is easy and enjoyable to him but dying is difficult for Gracious David-West, Nigeria’s Port Harcourt-based serial killer.

According to Gistreel.com, a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt handed down the death sentence to the handsome young man after finding him guilty of the multiple murder of several ladies in hotels.

He was earlier charged with ten counts of murder and attempted murder.

Justice Enebeli passed the judgment based on the voluntary statement and confession of the David-West as well as the CCTV footage of the convict which was tendered and displayed during the trial, the news portal reports.

Gracious David-West was found guilty of the murder of Maureen Ewuru, Jennifer Nwokocha, Blessing Effiong Linda Warifa Samuel, Dorcas Francis, Kelechi Bridget, Onuoha Rose, Samuel Anthonia Ibe and the attempted murder of Benita Etim.

The court however discharged and acquitted the second defendant, Nimi Thankgod who was accused of dumping the remains of one of the victims of the Serial killer in a dustbin, according to Lindaikejisblog.com.

In the view of the court, the prosecution failed to prove his complicity beyond a reasonable doubt.