Pakistan passes law to castrate rapists, Amnesty International says it is "cruel and inhuman"

The passage of the law was in response to an increase in sexual abuse against women and children in Pakistan and public outcry for punitive actions against the perpetrators.

The new law enjoins the Pakistan government to "expeditiously, preferably within four months" set up special courts designated for the trial of sex-related offences nationwide.

Aside from the chemical castration, suspects who are found guilty of gang rape after trial will be sentenced to death or life in prison, CNN reported.

Chemical castration is the use of drugs to reduce libido or sexual activity. It is a legal form of punishment in countries including South Korea, Poland, the Czech Republic and some US states.

However, reacting to the new law, Amnesty International said the penalties spelt out in it are draconian and inappropriate.

In a statement, the global humanitarian organization said: “Instead of trying to deflect attention, the authorities should focus on the crucial work of reforms that will address the root causes of sexual violence and give survivors the justice they deserve.”

In Pakistan, virginity tests are conducted on rape victims to determine whether they were virgins before the said sexual abuse.

The test includes inspecting the hymen or inserting two fingers into the vagina.

However, in January, a landmark court ruling banned the virginity tests in Pakistan's most populous province, Punjab, reports say.