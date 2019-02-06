According to the source, who shared the video, a commuter at the Dubai Airport was apprehended for carrying cocaine inside two sealed iPhone cases.

Upon questioning, the culprit revealed that he was only doing his friend a favour and had no idea the packages contained the illegal substance. According to him, his friend gave him the two new iPhones in their sealed packaging to deliver to his family upon reaching his destination.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why you should try period sex

But alas he was arrested at the airport and those packages revealed parcels of cocaine instead of iPhones. And now, he has been sentenced to death penalty.

Such tragic turn of events. Please be very wary of any package that is given to you to cross an international border.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: