The video shows a livid middle-aged woman dressed in a pantsuited and wearing dark shades jostling a much younger man. From what we could hear, she repeatedly accuses him of infecting her with HIV.

The man, on the other hand, kept insisting she got the disease on her own and that he has nothing to do with it. Although he kept trying to calm her down, she kept saying, “You f**king gave me AIDS. You gave me f**king AIDS.”

Throughout this confrontation, none of the travellers made any attempt to settle the issue. Probably because they can’t tell who’s right and who’s wrong.

This goes to show how careful we must be in choosing our sexual partners. Unless in very unlikely cases, it would be difficult to determine who has STI’s or who doesn’t at face glance.

Remember, practice safe sex always.

