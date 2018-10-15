Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s baby

news

A man was arrested and handed over to the Nigerian police on Friday after he was caught allegedly rubbing his sperm on the tongue of a baby of a woman who was also on-board the vehicle.

The incident, according to gistreel.com, occurred at the BRT station along Pipeline road, Idimu, Lagos.

The news website reported other passengers on-board the car as saying the man brought out his penis to please himself, and after ejaculating, he was seen rubbing the sperm on the tongue of the baby of the woman next to him.

The suspect was reportedly mobbed by angry passengers who then handed him over to policemen attached to Area M police station.

In a viral social media video, the mother of the said baby is heard crying, while narrating the incident to the police. Other people are also heard and seen testifying to the incident.

It is baffling what could come over a man to want to not only masturbate in a commercial bus, but also feed his sperm to someone’s innocent baby.

Watch the video below: