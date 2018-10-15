Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s baby


Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s baby

Other passengers on-board the bus are reported to have said the man brought out his penis to please himself.

  • Published:
Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s baby play

A man was arrested and handed over to the Nigerian police on Friday after he was caught allegedly rubbing his sperm on the tongue of a baby of a woman who was also on-board the vehicle.

The incident, according to gistreel.com, occurred at the BRT station along Pipeline road, Idimu, Lagos.

The news website reported other passengers on-board the car as saying the man brought out his penis to please himself, and after ejaculating, he was seen rubbing the sperm on the tongue of the baby of the woman next to him.

The suspect was reportedly mobbed by angry passengers who then handed him over to policemen attached to Area M police station.

READ ALSO: You can fart freely everywhere when you wear this new underwear; it kills smelly fart

In a viral social media video, the mother of the said baby is heard crying, while narrating the incident to the police. Other people are also heard and seen testifying to the incident.

It is baffling what could come over a man to want to not only masturbate in a commercial bus, but also feed his sperm to someone’s innocent baby.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Passenger arrested for rubbing his sperm on a baby#emo#4oCZ##s tongue . . A man was, on Friday, arrested inside a Danfo bus for allegedly rubbing his sperm on the tongue of a baby whose mom was sitting beside him. . . The incident occurred at the BRT station along Pipeline road, Idimu, Lagos. According to other passengers, the suspect had brought out his penis to pleasure himself. . . However, after ejaculating, he rubbed the sperm on the tongue of the baby boy. He was subsequently mobbed and had to beg for his life. He was later handed over to the policemen attached to Area M police station. . . The mother of the baby couldn#emo#4oCZ##t control her emotions, as she burst out crying. The police officers at the station promised to arraign the suspect at the end of investigations.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

You can fart freely everywhere when you wear this new underwear; it kills smelly fart You can fart freely everywhere when you wear this new underwear; it kills smelly fart
Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe
Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob his store Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob his store
Bodies of 11 decomposed babies found in funeral home ceiling Bodies of 11 decomposed babies found in funeral home ceiling
“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual “I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual
This woman’s talent is dancing with her breast This woman’s talent is dancing with her breast

Recommended Videos

Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling
Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’ Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’
Fresh air from New Zealand goes on sale for $100 Fresh air from New Zealand goes on sale for $100



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
3 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
4 Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offeringbullet
5 14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looked femininebullet
6 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
7 Zongo men are super powerful and last longer in bed –...bullet
8 A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move togetherbullet
9 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet
10 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one...bullet

Related Articles

You can fart freely everywhere when you wear this new underwear; it kills smelly fart
Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe
Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob his store
“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexual
This woman’s talent is dancing with her breast
People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding day
Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling to disrupt morning meeting

Top Videos

1 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
2 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
3 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
4 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
5 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video...bullet
7 Risky! Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengersbullet
8 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
9 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
10 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet

Filla

It is unclear how the snake found its way into the ceiling of the bank.
Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling to disrupt morning meeting
Kiambu Catholic priest suspended for swimming naked and hosting sex parties
Man arrested by police for refusing to stop having sex with car exhaust
File Photo
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students
X
Advertisement