The founder of the popular Christian drama group, Mount Zion Faith Drama Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, has advised single people to insist on their choice of partners rather than obeying their pastors, parents and priests if they want to live long.

The clergyman took to his Instagram page to advise single people that pastors, parents and priests can guide them in making their choices but at the end of the day, they should follow their hearts.

“ADVISE TO THE WAITING SINGLES

“If you want to fulfill purpose and live long, you must by all means, at all cost marry YOUR Wife/Husband, Not the one a prophet, pastor, priest or parents recommend, but the one God recommends.

“People can only guide. The ultimate choice must be born out of your personal conviction by the Holy Spirit,” Mike Bamiloye wrote.