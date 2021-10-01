The woman was initially seated in the chapel with other congregation members during service.
Pastor begs as Ghanaian woman goes berserk in church & demands refund of her tithe (video)
A Ghanaian elderly woman who appears to have had enough of some ‘annoying’ activities in her church angrily got up from her seat to demand a refund of the tithe she had paid.
It is however not clear what ensued in the house of God that infuriated her to the extent of demanding her tithe while grumbling.
In a hilarious video that has been circulating on social media and attracting a lot of reactions, the woman is heard questioning some people at her back with a lot of anger about their conduct.
She then walked forward angrily saying local dialect Twi: “Give me my tithe and let me go”.
Her outburst sparked loud uncontrollable laughter from some congregants.
The pastor who didn’t want the embarrassing incident to escalate stepped in quickly to plead with the angry elderly woman to exercise patience.
Ghanaians have been making fun of the incident with hilarious comments after a snippet of it was uploaded to social media.
