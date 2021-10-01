RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Pastor begs as Ghanaian woman goes berserk in church & demands refund of her tithe (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian elderly woman who appears to have had enough of some ‘annoying’ activities in her church angrily got up from her seat to demand a refund of the tithe she had paid.

Pastor begs as Ghanaian woman goes berserk in church & demands refund of her tithe (video)
Pastor begs as Ghanaian woman goes berserk in church & demands refund of her tithe (video)

The woman was initially seated in the chapel with other congregation members during service.

Recommended articles

It is however not clear what ensued in the house of God that infuriated her to the extent of demanding her tithe while grumbling.

In a hilarious video that has been circulating on social media and attracting a lot of reactions, the woman is heard questioning some people at her back with a lot of anger about their conduct.

She then walked forward angrily saying local dialect Twi: “Give me my tithe and let me go”.

READ ALSO: “Is this life worth living?” - Malawian former MP asks, then shoots himself in parliament

Her outburst sparked loud uncontrollable laughter from some congregants.

The pastor who didn’t want the embarrassing incident to escalate stepped in quickly to plead with the angry elderly woman to exercise patience.

Ghanaians have been making fun of the incident with hilarious comments after a snippet of it was uploaded to social media.

Click here to watch the video.

Nasty Blaq - When girls tattoo my name, I always go to their Dms. | Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

Police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

Cape Coast police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Groom left with broken spine after friends threw him in the air but failed to catch him (video)

Groom's spine broken after friends threw him in the air but failed to catch him (video)