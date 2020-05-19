According to the man of God, the founder and leader of the International Godsway Church has been buried spiritually already, so without intensive and alacritous prayers to rescue him, Obinim might be saying goodbye to the world soon.

Prophet Prince Brown claimed in an interview on GhPage TV that God took his spirit to the spiritual world and showed him the funeral service of Bishop Daniel Obinim and it was more grand and attended than a president’s funeral.

He added that Obinim might have his issues but he is a father to about 70% of pastors across the world who might be affected if he dies.

He, therefore, urged all churches and pastors to rise in prayer to rescue their dying colleague before it’s too late.

Obinim and the Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong have been on a collision cause for some time now, with the controversial lawmaker vowing not to rest until he is brought down.

It is believed that the MP was behind the recently reported arrest warrant with which police officers stormed the man of God’s church to arrest him before he was rushed to the hospital after falling ill.

Watch him the video below as he reveals the ‘vision’: