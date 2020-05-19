The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International and his counterpart, the founder of Glorious Wave Church International have not been in a good relationship for some time now, and the former even found it necessary at a point in time to disown the latter publicly, attributing it to what he referred to as his evil and embarrassing practices.

Recently, Badu Kobi was one of the Ghanaian pastors alleged by the member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong as fake men of God.

Speaking in a YouTube video circulating online, Owusu Bempah narrated how Badu Kobi who he used to have a close relationship with suddenly hated him for no apparent reason.

He spoke about how he had foreseen the death of his [Badu Kobi] son and made every effort to reach him but he was not responding to his calls.

He added that when eventually his son died and he [Owusu-Bempah] attended the funeral, he was shocked to realise that the coffin containing corpse was lowered into the grave and left uncovered.

He further claimed to have asked Badu Kobi about twice to cover the coffin but he asked him not to worry about it, saying he would return in the night to cover the coffin.

Pulse Ghana cannot immediately verify the trueness of any of the allegations in the video, hence it distances itself from them.

Watch the video below and draw your conclusion: