A Nigerian pastor is seen in a video claiming to be converting newspapers to cash, but he was not smart at the trick as social media users punch holes into the entire drama.

The man of God could be seen holding many copies of newspaper before folding all of them together.

He then started tearing the papers and sharing Naira notes to members of his congregation which he wanted to make them believe were made from the newspapers.

However, some social media users refuse to believe the ‘miracle’, as they say the pastor was fooling his followers.

Watch the video below and determine whether the ‘miracle’ is genuine or fake: