Two Nigerian alleged prostitutes, Edith Onoifo and Joy Afowotake have called on their fellow sex workers to abandon the prostitution and turn to God for salvation.

Their call follows their ‘redemption’ by founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (C.M.D.M), Warri, Delta state and the church’s partners by giving them a whopping N4,300,000 million naira (N2,150,000 each) to set up any business of their choice.

According to gistreel.com, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin located the two former prostitutes through a prophecy.

READ ALSO: Woman kicked out of passenger plane for refusing to watch compulsory video

It is reported that Edith Onoifo from Edo state was lured and taken to Moscow, Russia where she was told she could get lucrative jobs to do. She was however introduced to prostitution upon arrival.

As for Joy Afowotake from Warri, Delta state, she was reportedly abused by a herbalist in her early age after hypnotizing her, and after they broke up, another herbalist took over to continue having sex with her. She then veered into sex work, ostensibly to fend for herself.

Having accepted Jesus Christ as their savior, the two former sex workers admonished other young women to desist from prostitution, saying it is not a panacea to poverty.

See photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana