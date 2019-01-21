Pastor Thaddeus Matthews is popularly known on Instagram as ‘The cussing pastor’ due to the way he uses unpalatable language in almost every speech he makes.

The man of God has made it into the news again after he shared a video of women twerking erotically in what he referred to as “Soulful Sunday”.

What is interesting is the fact that Pastor Thaddeus Matthews has urged other churches “to stick up to have fun”.

He shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “I bet your church to stick up to have fun, Soulful Sunday in the gym of Naked Truth Liberation And Empowerment Ministries, every Sunday from 3-6 pm.”

Watch the video below: