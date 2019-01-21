Bill Gates is just a human being like any other person and seeing him in a queue waiting for his turn to buy burger should not be a subject matter for discussion, but his status as once the world’s richest man for several years makes it weird.

Unlike some Africans with some few millions who would have jumped the queue in order to be given preferential treatment over everybody in the queue, Bill Gates could be seen waiting patiently with his two hands in his pockets at a local burger joint in the Seattle area of the U.S.

The photo was posted online by a former Microsoft employee, Mike Galos who then shared it to a closed Microsoft alumni group on Facebook, and it has since gone viral with over 15,000 likes and 12,000 shares.

Captioning the photo, Mike Galos wrote: “When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at D*ck's like the rest of us...THIS is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House.”

Bill Gates is said to be a notorious burger lover, and his favourite shop is Dick’s where he was pictured recently waiting in a queue waiting for his turn.

As far back as 2011, the billionaire is on record to have said: “I can understand wanting to have millions of dollars, there's a certain freedom, meaningful freedom that comes with that, but once you get much beyond that, I have to tell you, it's the same hamburger. D*ck's has not raised their prices enough.”

The moral lesson here is that, your wealth does not make you super human and better than any other human being.

Bill Gates, with all his riches could have got somebody to send to buy him his burger because he is too wealthy to go out himself, but he chose to be modest.